US commerce secretary welcomed in recession-weary Greece

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has inaugurated a trade fair in recession-weary Greece, where the government is pushing for overseas investment but faces mass protests after years of plummeting living standards.

Ross joined Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Saturday at the opening of the annual trade fair. The United States is the featured country at this year's event, and Ross traveled with a delegation of executives from dozens of major U.S. companies.

Greece last month ended its third consecutive international bailout and now must return to markets that have been rattled by financial concerns in nearby Italy.

Some 4,000 police officers are on duty in the northern Greek city as several major protest rallies are planned later Saturday, led by labor unions.