US envoy, Seoul presidential official talk Trump-Kim summit

SEOUL, South Korea — Feb 4, 2019, 5:37 AM ET
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, left, talks with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong during a meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Biegun and South Korean oPlayThe Associated Press
South Korea says the U.S. special envoy for North Korea has met with Seoul's presidential national security adviser to discuss a planned second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea's presidential office said in a statement Monday that Stephen Biegun during his 50-minute conversation with Chung Eui-yong explained Washington's stance toward Pyongyang ahead of talks between the rivals to set up the summit.

There's speculation that Biegun will meet his North Korean counterpart at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom or the North Korean capital of Pyongyang this week.

Trump and Kim met last June in Singapore, where they issued vague aspirational goals for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.

