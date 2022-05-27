US Navy says it's 'looking into' reports that Iran seized 2 Greek oil tankers after Tehran threatened 'punitive action'

ByThe Associated Press
May 27, 2022, 12:09 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- US Navy says it's 'looking into' reports that Iran seized 2 Greek oil tankers after Tehran threatened 'punitive action.'

