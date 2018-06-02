US singled out by G7 allies over steel and aluminum tariffs

The United States is being singled out by its allies over the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The dispute over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs is driving a wedge in the G7 group of industrial nations.

Following Saturday's conclusion of a three-day meeting of G7 finance ministers in Canada, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau issued a summary saying the other six members want Trump to hear their message of "concern and disappointment" over the U.S. trade actions.

Allies including Canada and the European Union are threatening retaliatory tariffs.

The G7 ministers are urging U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to deliver their message before leaders of the G7 countries meet next week in Quebec. That summit will mark Trump's first visit to Canada as president.