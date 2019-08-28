US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair

The United States is warning businesses against participating in an annual trade fare this week in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The U.S. Embassy in Syria, which closed the mission early on in the country's eight-year civil war, posted a statement on ahead of the exhibition, which is expected to open on Wednesday.

The statement says anyone doing business with President Bashar Assad's government will expose themselves to the possibility of U.S. sanctions.

It says it's "unacceptable and inappropriate" for businesses and individuals to participate, particularly at a time when Assad's government, aided by allies Russia and Iran "are attacking innocent civilians."

The Damascus International Fairgrounds near the Damascus airport are hosting the fair. It used to be a high-profile event before the war started in 2011, attracting major investors.