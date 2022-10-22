Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments

The Vatican and China have extended their oft-criticized deal on appointment of bishops

ROME -- The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized deal on appointment of bishops in the Asian country, whose government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers.

In a brief statement, the Holy See on Saturday announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement.

It said the Vatican is committed to “constructive dialogue” with China over the accord and in improving relations.

The two sides haven't had diplomatic relations since 1951, in the wake of the the Chinese Communists' rise to power.

In the past, conservative Catholics have slammed the deal in view of China’s persecutions of those practicing their religions. The Vatican insists better relations allow for discussion on human rights abuses.

Full details of the agreement have never been made public. But in essence it gives Pope Francis the final say in selecting bishops while allowing Chinese authorities input earlier in the process.

For decades, Catholics in China have been divided between those who belong to an official, state-sanctioned church and an underground church loyal to the pontiff.

"The Vatican Party is committed to continuing a respective and constructive dialogue with the Chinese Party for a productive implementation of the Accord and further development of bilateral relations, with a view to fostering the mission of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people,'' said the statement issued by the Holy See press office.

Last month in Hong Kong, a 90-year-old Catholic cardinal and five others went on trial for allegedly failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to assist people arrested in the mass anti-government protests in that city three years ago.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, who is a retired bishop of Hong Kong, was arrested earlier in the year on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China's national security.

Critics contend that Francis has betrayed the underground faithful, especially given past years have seen arrests or detentions of Catholic clergy loyal to the Vatican. The Vatican retorts that the 2018 deal prevents an even worse break in the Chinese church after Beijing named bishops without the pope’s consent.

The accord regularized the status of seven of these “illegitimate” bishops and brought them into full communion with the pope.

The Holy See insists on the pope’s divine right to select bishops, while Beijing considers such nominations an infringement on its sovereignty.