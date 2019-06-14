Vatican investigator of child sex abuse meets Polish bishops

The Vatican's sex crimes prosecutor, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, is meeting Poland's Catholic bishops to share his experience in tracking crimes, after the Polish church admitted knowledge of hundreds of cases of abuse of minors by priests.

Scicluna is attending the bishops' plenary session Friday in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland, at the Episcopate's invitation. The discussion is about "protecting children and youths" and a news conference is planned, the Episcopate said.

Poland's influential church has been criticized for covering up cases of abuse by priests, moving them to new parishes rather than bringing them before a court.

The bishops acknowledged in March they had almost 400 predator priests on record.

An independent documentary in May revealed testimony from people who as children were abused and raped by Polish clergy.