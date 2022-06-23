ROME -- Vatican releases itinerary for Pope Francis' July 24-30 trip to Canada in sign he can travel despite knee problems.
Vatican releases itinerary for Pope Francis' July 24-30 trip to Canada in sign he can travel despite knee problems
Vatican releases itinerary for Pope Francis' July 24-30 trip to Canada in sign he can travel despite knee problems
Top Stories
Police release photo of person of interest in San Francisco shooting
- Jun 23, 03:18 AM
Supreme Court strikes down New York law regulating concealed guns in public
- 1 hour ago
FDA orders Juul to be taken off the market in US
- 1 hour ago
What to know about major New York guns case in SCOTUS ruling
- 17 minutes ago
US swimmer rescued by coach from bottom of pool after fainting in World Championship
- Jun 23, 07:19 AM