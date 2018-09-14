Venezuelan firemen jailed for donkey video mocking president

Venezuelan authorities have arrested two firefighters after a video surfaced on social media showing them mockingly compare President Nicolas Maduro to a donkey.

An attorney for the western state of Merida on Friday confirmed the arrests, but prosecutors haven't announced charges.

The video shows one man lead a donkey through a firehouse. Another man videotaping says they are receiving a presidential visit.

The joke is based on a disparaging nickname that critics of the socialist president use for him — Maburro, a play on his name and the word "burro."

Seeing no humor, counterintelligence police arrested the two men at the firehouse after the video went viral.

Lawmakers loyal to Maduro last year passed a law against spreading hate, which carries a 20-year prison sentence.