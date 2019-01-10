Venezuela's Maduro to celebrate 2nd term as crisis deepens

CARACAS, Venezuela — Jan 10, 2019, 12:01 AM ET
Nicolas MaduroThe Associated Press
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a press conference with foreign media at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Maduro will be sworn-in for a second, six-year term on Thursday. (AP Photo/Boris Vergara)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be sworn in to a second term Thursday amid international calls for him to step down and a devastating economic crisis, but with some long-time friends in attendance both from abroad and at home.

A dozen Latin American governments and Canada in a coalition have rejected the legitimacy of Maduro's next term, and Washington has sanctioned top officials in his government, but Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Bolivian President Evo Morales were coming to Caracas to show their support.

And while Maduro's popularity has plunged amid scarcities, hyperinflation and rising authoritarianism that have sparked a mass emigration, supporters who receive government subsidies in shantytowns continue to back the man who took over for the late Hugo Chavez.

