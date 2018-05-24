Vet who survived wartime accident that killed son dies at 93

A U.S. Navy veteran who survived the 1969 ship collision that claimed the life of his son and later fought unsuccessfully to have the victims' names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has died.

Retired Master Chief Lawrence Reilly Sr.'s daughter says he died Wednesday at a Syracuse hospital from complications from pneumonia. He was 93.

Reilly and his namesake son were aboard the USS Frank E. Evans when the destroyer was cut in half by an Australian aircraft carrier during a training exercise in the South China Sea.

The elder Reilly survived when the ship's rear half remained afloat. His son and 73 other sailors went down with the forward section.

The Pentagon says the victims aren't eligible for the Vietnam Memorial because they died outside the designated war zone.