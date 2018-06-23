Violence claims more lives in Nicaragua amid protests

A fresh wave of violence and repression has swept Nicaragua and claimed at least seven lives as international criticism mounts against the government over its response to protests.

A one-year-old was among the dead Saturday. Police said the boy was struck by a bullet fired by a delinquent trying to prevent authorities from clearing road barricades. The boy's mother told a TV station that police shot her son.

The attacks in Managua began Friday evening, hours after the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights presented a report signaling Nicaragua's government as having violated human rights during protests in which more than 170 people have been killed.

Nicaragua has been rocked since April 19 by chaos as protesters maintaining roadblocks and demanding President Daniel Ortega's ouster are met by a heavy-handed crackdown.