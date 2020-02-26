A week in pictures in Europe and Africa - Photo Gallery A week in pictures in Europe and Africa - Photo Gallery

The Associated Press

Rachel Cox inspects flood damage to her kitchen Nantgarw, south Wales on Monday Feb. 17, 2020, as residents return to their homes in the aftermath of Storm Dennis. Rivers across Britain burst their banks and a number of severe flood warnings remained in place as authorities strove to get people to safety and to protect homes and businesses. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

FEBRUARY 14-20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

