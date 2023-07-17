Wildfires threaten seaside homes outside the Greek capital

Authorities in Greece have issued precautionary evacuation orders at several seaside areas south of Athens as a mountain wildfire moved toward the sea

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities issued precautionary evacuation orders at several seaside areas south of Athens on Monday as a mountain wildfire moved toward the sea, fanned by gusts of up to 70 kph (45 mph).

Water dropping helicopters doused the flames near Kouvara, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the capital, in an area with thousands of seaside vacation homes.

The Fire Service also reported a second large wildfire in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Athens.

Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat wave temperatures are expected later in the week.