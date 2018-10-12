Wildlife ranger taken by crocodile in northern Australia

A wildlife ranger was taken by a crocodile Friday in Australia's Northern Territory.

The indigenous woman was attacked in a remote location 206 kilometers (128 miles) southwest of the indigenous community of Yirrkala, NT WorkSafe said. The employment safety watchdog said in a statement it was investigating.

Police were traveling by boat and road to the area of the attack, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. The woman's body has yet to be recovered.

The last fatal crocodile attack in Australia was October last year when 79-year-old dementia patient Anne Cameron was killed after wandering from nursing home at Port Douglas in Queensland state.

Crocodiles have been a protected species in Australia since the 1970s, which has led to an explosion in their population across the country's tropical north. Because saltwater crocodiles can live up 70 years and grow throughout their lives — reaching up to 7 meters (23 feet) in length — the proportion of large crocodiles is also rising.