Winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON -- The winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Dear England”

New Musical: “Operation Mincemeat”

New Entertainment or Comedy: “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Family Show: “Dinosaur World Live"

Revival: “Vanya”

Musical Revival: “Sunset Boulevard”

Actress-Play: Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Actor-Play: Mark Gatiss, “The Motive and the Cue”

Actress-Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Boulevard”

Actor-Musical: Tom Francis, “Sunset Boulevard”

Supporting Actor-Play: Will Close, “Dear England”

Supporting Actress-Play: Haydn Gwynne, “When Winston Went to War with the Wireless”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Amy Trigg, “The Little Big Things”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat”

Director: Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Boulevard”

Outstanding Musical Contribution: Musical supervisor Alan Williams for “Sunset Boulevard”

Theater Choreography: Arlene Phillips and James Cousins, “Guys and Dolls”

New Opera Production: “Innocence,” Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano

New Dance Production: “La Ruta” by Gabriela Carrizo at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Isabela Coracy for her performance in “Nina: By Whatever Means” at the Barbican

Set Design: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Lighting Design: Jack Knowles, “Sunset Boulevard”

Sound Design: Adam Fisher, “Sunset Boulevard”

Costume Design: Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Sleepova” at the Bush Theatre