UN withdraws Gabon peacekeepers in Central African Republic

Gabon's government says the United Nations is withdrawing 450 Gabonese peacekeepers from its mission in Central African Republic following allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse

September 15, 2021, 6:43 PM
1 min read

LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- The United Nations is withdrawing 450 Gabonese peacekeepers from its mission in Central African Republic following allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse, Gabon’s government said Wednesday.

“Following the numerous cases of allegations of exploitation and sexual abuse being processed, the United Nations today decided to withdraw the Gabonese contingent from MINUSCA,” the statement said, referring to the mission there.

Gabon’s defense ministry said it has opened an investigation into the allegations.

“If they are proven, their perpetrators will be brought before military courts and tried with extreme rigor,” Gabon’s defense ministry warned.

The U.N mission in Central African Republic was deployed in 2014 to end insecurity stemming from inter-religious and inter-communal fighting that erupted in 2013. The mission still has more than 10,000 personnel in the country.

The U.N. mission there has faced allegations of sexual exploitation by peacekeepers from other countries in the past as well.

Top Stories

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

1 hour ago

McKayla Maroney's gut-wrenching statement to Congress on abuse investigation

1 hour ago

President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Jan 06, 1:49 PM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

McKayla Maroney gives opening statement in Senate review of Nassar case

2 hours ago

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Top Stories

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

McKayla Maroney gives opening statement in Senate review of Nassar case

2 hours ago

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Positive results on handling pandemic, Dem turnout advantage help Newsom retain seat

Sep 15, 8:16 AM

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events