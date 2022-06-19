Witnesses say more than 200 killed in attack on ethnic Amhara in Ethiopia's Oromia region, with rebel group blamed

ByThe Associated Press
June 19, 2022, 1:13 PM

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Witnesses say more than 200 killed in attack on ethnic Amhara in Ethiopia's Oromia region, with rebel group blamed.

