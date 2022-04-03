Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15

Witnesses say an explosion in the center of the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded at least 15 people

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An explosion in the center of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday wounded at least 15 people, according to witnesses.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast and no one immediately claimed responsibility. Taliban authorities didn't immediately comment.

Video shot by AP showed wounded being removed from the site, carried by passersby.

Wais Ahmad, a money changer, said the explosion happened inside a market where money changers operate. The market was closed immediately after the explosion and Taliban security surrounded the area..

The blast was the first in the Afghan capital in months. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have stepped up security throughout most of the country since sweeping to power in August.

Taliban troops man dozens of checkpoints throughout the city.

The greatest threat facing the Taliban comes from the Islamic State group affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province, or IS-K. The Taliban have cracked down on the affiliate in its stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

In a statement, IS-K said late Saturday they targeted a Taliban vehicle in Kabul, killing everyone inside the vehicle. However, there was no confirmation from the Taliban rulers or signs of an explosion on Saturday.

The IS statement also claimed an explosion in western Herat province targeting the country’s minority Shiite Muslims. There was no confirmation of any explosion in Herat and the IS often makes exaggerated claims.