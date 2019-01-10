Yemen officials: Deadly rebels strike hits base near Aden

Yemeni officials say a rebel airstrike has hit a military parade outside the southern port city of Aden, killing several troops from the Saudi-led coalition.

The pro-rebel news website al-Masirah said Thursday's strike was carried out by a drone that targeted "invaders and mercenaries" at Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj, leaving "dozens of dead and wounded."

Military officials say the dead and wounded include "officers and senior leaders," which in southern Yemen contain a strong contingent from the United Arab Emirates. Saudi satellite broadcaster Al-Hadath put the death toll at five.

The officials spoke anonymously as they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.

The strike is a blow to Yemen peace efforts after a cease-fire was signed for the key port city of Hodeida last month.