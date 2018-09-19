New Zealand to increase annual refugee quota to 1,500

New Zealand plans to increase the number of refugees it takes each year from 1,000 to 1,500.

Liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that the new quota will take effect from 2020.

The country has previously been criticized for not taking enough refugees after the annual quota remained at 750 for three decades before it was raised to 1,000 this year.

Ardern says moving the number to 1,500 represents a significant increase and is "the right thing to do." She says it puts the country in line with the policies of other developed nations.

Ardern says she doesn't anticipate the negative reaction to refugees that some people have had in countries like Germany because New Zealand gives refugees intensive support to ensure they're integrated into the community.