Zimbabwe's severe drought killing elephants, other wildlife

A severe drought in Zimbabwe has caused the deaths of more than 105 elephants and many other wildlife.

Elephants, zebras, hippos, impalas, buffaloes and many other wildlife are stressed by lack of food and water in Zimbabwe's Mana Pools National Park, where wardens and wildlife lovers are trucking in food to help the distressed animals.

Many desperate animals are straying from Zimbabwe's parks into nearby communities in search of food and water.

Mana Pools, a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its splendid setting along the Zambezi River, annually experiences hot, dry weather at this time of year. But this year it's far worse as a result of poor rains last year. Even the river's flow has reduced and the drought parching southern Africa is also affecting people.