Zookeeper attacked by lion in Germany suffers injuries
BERLIN -- A zookeeper in northwestern Germany was attacked Sunday by a lion as she cleaned its cage, authorities said.
The 25-year-old employee of the Osnabrueck Zoo was not considered seriously injured but was hospitalized as a precaution, police told the dpa news agency.
The woman was attacked just before noon but further details were not immediately available and the zoo could not be reached for comment.