The president expressed his gratitude for the "absolute heroism" of Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy 'proud' of Ukraine as country marks 3rd anniversary of Russia's war

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2025.

LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the "absolute heroism" of Ukrainians over three years defending against Russia's invasion, of which Monday marked the third anniversary.

"Three years of resistance," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement on social media. "Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians."

"I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it," Zelenskyy wrote. "Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2025. Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.