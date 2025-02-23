Zelenskyy says he's ready to step down if it means peace for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2025.

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would step down if it meant peace for his country, adding he would also do so if it meant Ukraine would be granted NATO membership.

Zelenskyy made the comments on Sunday in response to a question from ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell during a press conference in Kyiv, a day before the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"If for peace for Ukraine, it's truly necessary for you that I leave my post, I am ready," Zelenskyy replied to Pannell asking if he was prepared to step down it if could help peace. "We can exchange it for NATO membership. If those are the terms, then let's do it without delay. I'm focused on Ukraine's security today, not In 20 years, and I have no intention of staying in power for a decade. This is my focus and my greatest aspiration."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2025. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

ABC News' David Brennan contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.