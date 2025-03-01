The prime minister reiterated his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy receives warm welcome from British prime minister, a day after White House blowup

Britain's Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky to 10 Downing Street on March 1, 2025, in London.

One day after the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump blew up, the Ukrainian president was warmly welcomed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy was all smiles on Saturday as he was greeted by Starmer outside No. 10 Downing Street, and the pleasantries continued during their photo spray inside.

Starmer pledged the United Kingdom's "unwaving" support for Ukraine.

"We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take," said the prime minister, who also visited Trump this week.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Starmer.

"We are happy to have such partners and such friends," he said.

Starmer will host a summit of European leaders on Sunday to discuss ideas to end the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy was slated to meet with King Charles III as well, the president's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told ABC News.

"We have an opportunity to come together to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that secures their sovereignty and security," Starmer said in news release.

Buckingham Palace had not confirmed the meeting as of Saturday afternoon.

The meeting followed Zelenskyy leaving the White House on Friday after Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance got into a fiery argument with the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy was supposed to sign a deal that would have given the United States access to his country's critical minerals, but the deal-signing ceremony was canceled after the blowup.

Britain's Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer (R) and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street, on March 1, 2025, in London. Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Starmer also spoke with both Trump and Zelenskyy on Friday after the incident, according a news release from the prime minister's office.

After his meeting with Starmer on Saturday, Zelenskyy posted on X that the U.K. had agreed to a loan agreement.

"This loan will enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets," he said. "The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice -- the one who started the war must be the one to pay."

Their meeting comes ahead of a summit on Ukraine and European security hosted by Starmer.

"In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees, alongside continued discussions with the United States," he said. "Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future."