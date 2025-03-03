The Ukrainian president said no peace is possible without security guarantees.

Zelenskyy thanks US for support after week of tough diplomacy, urges 'real peace'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron embrace after holding a meeting during a summit at Lancaster House in central London, U.K., on March 2, 2025.

LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for years of American backing in a statement ending a tumultuous week of transatlantic diplomacy that saw a dramatic and public break with President Donald Trump's administration.

Zelenskyy framed this week's outreach as the beginning of a longer process that may result in a peace deal to end Russia's three-year-old invasion of his country. "There will be many meetings and joint efforts in the coming days and weeks," Zelenskyy said in a video posted to the presidential website.

"There will be diplomacy for peace," he added. "And for the sake of all of us standing together -- Ukraine, the whole of Europe, and necessarily America."

Zelenskyy's fiery Friday meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance demonstrated the divergence in Ukrainian and U.S. visions of Russia's war, blame for which Trump has repeatedly and falsely attributed to Kyiv while also seeking to undermine Zelenskyy's legitimacy.

Demonstrators rally downtown to show their support for Ukraine on March 2, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Russian officials celebrated the disastrous meeting. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state television on Sunday that Trump's administration is "rapidly changing" American "foreign policy configurations," putting them "largely in line with our vision."

In his Sunday statement, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians "understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we have received from the United States. There hasn't been a single day when we haven't felt grateful. Because this is gratitude for the preservation of our independence."

"We need peace, not endless war," he added. "And that is why we say that security guarantees are the key to this."

Zelenskyy attended a summit of European leaders in London on Sunday. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had agreed with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that the U.K. and France would work with Ukraine to formulate a peace plan that will then be presented to the U.S.

Starmer outlined a plan including the continuation of aid flows to Ukraine and the maintaining of economic pressure on Russia. The prime minister said that any lasting peace agreement must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and security, and that Kyiv must be at the negotiating table.

In the event of a deal, Starmer said Europe will continue to help Ukraine militarily to deter any future military action by Russia. He also said there will be a "coalition of the willing" to help defend Ukraine.

Starmer said the United Kingdom is ready to back the plan with boots on the ground and planes in the air. He said he also recognizes that not all countries will be able to make this kind of commitment.

Starmer stressed that any deal will need strong U.S. backing to succeed.

Zelenskyy said Sunday he had been given "clear support from Europe," reporting "even greater unity, even stronger readiness for cooperation" from his weekend meetings.

"Everyone is united on the main point -- for peace to be real, real security guarantees are needed," the president said. "And this is the position of all of our Europe -- of the entire continent."

"In the near future, all of us in Europe will shape our common positions -- the lines we must achieve and the lines we cannot compromise on," Zelenskyy said. "These positions will be presented to our partners in the United States."

"Robust and lasting peace, and the right agreement on the end of the war are truly our shared priority," he added.

ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed to this article.