Officials said they were seeking in part to control the elephant population.

Zimbabwe to kill dozens of elephants and distribute meat to people

A group of elephants and giraffes walk near a carcass of an elephant at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park, in Zimbabwe, Oct 23, 2019.

LONDON -- Zimbabwe has announced that dozens of its elephants will be killed to control the population size and the meat from the carcasses will be distributed to people.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, also known as ZimParks, said it has issued permits to Save Valley Conservancy, a large private game reserve in the southeast, "for an elephant management exercise."

"The management quota is meant to address the growing elephant population in the region and will initially target 50 elephants," the agency said in a statement Tuesday. "According to the 2024 aerial survey, there are 2,550 elephants against an ecological carrying capacity of 800 elephants in Save Valley Conservancy."

The reserve has translocated 200 elephants to other areas in the southern African nation over the past five years "to manage the elephant population and protect the wildlife habitat," according to ZimParks.

"Elephant meat from the management exercise will be distributed to local communities while ivory will be State property that will be handed over to the ZimParks for safekeeping," the agency added.

A global ban on ivory trade bars Zimbabwe from selling its stockpile of elephant tusks.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told ABC News on Wednesday that the "management exercise" is "not culling," as the latter "involves wiping [out] the whole herd in huge numbers." He did not respond to a question about how many elephants in total will be killed in this instance and over what period of time.

Zimbabwe is home to the second-largest population of elephants in the world, after neighboring Botswana.

