The best cooling sheets and blankets for a comfortable night's sleep

Check out these breathable, lightweight options to keep you cool all night long.

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, the right sheets and blankets can make all the difference.

Cooling sheets and blankets are especially important for those who tend to get hot while they sleep. With so many options available, finding the best cooling sheets and blankets for your needs may be tricky.

Consider the material, thread count, breathability and ease of care when making your decision. Whether you prefer bamboo, Tencel or linen, there is a cooling sheet or blanket out there to suit your preferences.

What makes a good cooling sheet or blanket

Cooling sheets and blankets are designed to wick away moisture and regulate body temperature while you sleep. They are typically made from breathable fabrics such as bamboo, cotton or linen.

When searching for new cooling bedding, look for sheets and blankets that are lightweight, soft and easy to care for.

What to consider when buying a cooling sheet or blanket

Material: Choose a fabric that is known for its cooling properties, such as bamboo or Tencel.

Thread count: Look for sheets with a higher thread count for a softer and more durable feel.

Breathability: Opt for sheets and blankets that are breathable to help regulate body temperature.

Easy care: Consider how easy the sheets are to wash and maintain for convenience.

Amazon PeachSkinSheets Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set Why it's best: The PeachSkinSheets Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set is made from a high-performance fabric that is specifically designed to wick away moisture and regulate body temperature. This innovative fabric is also breathable, ensuring that you stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. Additionally, these sheets are soft to the touch and durable, making them a long-lasting investment in your sleep quality.

Who it's best for: Hot sleepers who struggle with night sweats or temperature fluctuations will benefit the most from the PeachSkinSheets Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set. These sheets are perfect for those who want a soft and luxurious bedding option that helps keep them cool and dry while they sleep. $114.90 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Buffy Buffy Breeze Eucalyptus Sheet Set Why it's best: The Buffy Breeze Eucalyptus Sheet Set is made from eucalyptus fibers that are not only naturally cooling but also sustainable. These sheets are soft, smooth and gentle on the skin, providing a luxurious feel that is perfect for a restful night's sleep. The eucalyptus fibers are also moisture-wicking, ensuring that you stay dry and comfortable all night long.

Who it's best for: Eco-conscious individuals who prioritize sustainability in their bedding choices will love the Buffy Breeze Eucalyptus Sheet Set. These sheets are ideal for those who want a cooling and eco-friendly option that is both soft and stylish. $165.75

$195 Buffy Shop Now

Amazon Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter Why it's best: The Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter features Outlast temperature-regulating technology, which actively adjusts to your body temperature to keep you cool and comfortable all night. This blanket is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for hot sleepers or those who experience night sweats. The premium materials used in this blanket ensure that it is durable and long-lasting.

Who it's best for: Those who struggle with temperature fluctuations or night sweats will benefit greatly from the Slumber Cloud Comforter. This blanket is perfect for individuals who want a reliable and effective cooling solution that helps them stay comfortable and cozy throughout the night. $219 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Brooklinen Brooklinen Washed Linen Move-In Bundle Why it's best: The Brooklinen Linen Move-In Bundle is made from 100% European Flax, which is naturally breathable, cool, and perfect for warm sleepers. These sheets have a relaxed and lived-in look, providing a cozy and comfortable sleeping experience. The durability and softness of linen make these sheets a luxurious addition to any bedroom.

Who it's best for: Those who prefer a relaxed and casual look with a cooling touch will love the Brooklinen Linen fabric. The sheets and duvet cover are ideal for individuals who want a laid-back and cooling bedding option that enhances the overall comfort of their sleep environment $630.02

$872 Brooklinen Shop Now

30% off Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector Why it's best: The Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector provides a barrier against heat and moisture while adding an extra layer of comfort to your mattress. This mattress protector is designed to keep you cool and dry, ensuring a restful night's sleep. The high-quality materials used in this protector are also soft and gentle on the skin, providing added comfort and protection.

Who it's best for: Anyone looking to protect their mattress from heat and moisture while also staying cool and comfortable will appreciate the benefits of the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector. This mattress protector is perfect for those who want to extend the life of their mattress and improve their overall sleep quality. $90.30

$129 Brooklyn Bedding Shop Now

20% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Why it's best: The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set is made from 100% organic bamboo, which is naturally cool, hypoallergenic and luxurious. These sheets are incredibly soft and smooth, providing a comfortable and breathable sleeping experience. The moisture-wicking properties of bamboo ensure that you stay dry and cool throughout the night.

Who it's best for: Those with sensitive skin or allergies will love the Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set. These sheets are perfect for individuals who want a cooling and hypoallergenic bedding option that is both sustainable and luxurious. $271.20

$339 Cozy Earth Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze Cooling Sheet Set Why it's best: The TEMPUR-breeze Cooling Sheet Set features a blend of Tencel and lyocell cotton, creating a soft and cooling fabric that is perfect for a restful night's sleep. These sheets are breathable, moisture-wicking, and durable, ensuring long-lasting comfort and quality. The sheets actually have a cool-to-the-touch feel that provides instant relief for hot sleepers. Who it's best for: Fans of Tempur-Pedic mattresses will appreciate the matching TEMPUR-breeze Cooling Sheet Set. These sheets are ideal for those who want a cooling and high-quality bedding option that complements their Tempur-Pedic mattress. $349 Tempur-Pedic Shop Now

15% off Parachute Parachute Percale Bed Bundle Why it's best: The Parachute Percale Bed Bundle is made from crisp, breathable, and cool-feeling Percale fabric. These sheets are soft and durable, providing a comfortable and cooling sleeping experience. The garment-washed fabric is made from100% long-staple Egyptian cotton. Who it's best for: Sleepers who prefer a crisp feel and want a more casual, lived-in look to their bedding. This set is great for individuals who want a one-stop-shop bedding experience since this set comes with a fitted sheet, pillowcases, a duvet cover, a duvet insert, and two pillows. $526 to $1171

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Percale Sheet Set Why it's best: The L.L.Bean Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set is made from crisp and cool percale cotton that gets softer with every wash. These sheets are lightweight, breathable, and perfect for year-round comfort. Their classic design and high-quality construction ensure durability and long-lasting performance.

Who it's best for: Those who appreciate a classic and lightweight sheet set for all seasons will enjoy these sheets. They are ideal for individuals who want a timeless and comfortable bedding option that only gets better with time. $169 L.L.Bean Shop Now