Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges recalls the teacher who changed her life

Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges shares insights from her latest book, "Ruby Bridges: A Talk With My Teacher." She reflects on her experiences as a young girl integrating an all-white school, highlighting the lessons learned and the importance of resilience and education in the fight for equality.

Through heartfelt anecdotes and thoughtful dialogue, Bridges aims to inspire educators and students to continue the conversation about civil rights and the role of teachers in shaping a more inclusive future.

Bridges also discusses the desegregation of public education.

ABC News sat down with Bridges, who made history when she was just 6 years old as the first Black student to integrate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana.

ABC NEWS: Civil rights icon, activist, author, and speaker Ruby Bridges made history at just 6 years old as the first Black student to integrate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana. White parents pulled their kids out of the school, leaving her alone in the classroom.

But she courageously walked past angry crowds to enter her first grade, escorted by federal marshals. In her latest book, "Ruby Bridges: A Talk with My Teacher," she shares a personal story about the teacher who helped her forever change the course of history. And joining us now is a civil rights icon. Miss Ruby Bridges, thank you so much for joining us.

RUBY BRIDGES: Thanks for having me.

ABC NEWS: So, I just want to delve right in and read a little paragraph here. You're going from first grade to second grade, and you say, 'I'm thinking about how school might be different this year. Who knows? Maybe this year there will be more kids in school. Maybe I will actually make friends, and maybe I will get to have lunch in the cafeteria this year. I sure hope so.' It felt sad.

And I'm just curious and maybe also hopeful. I'm just curious as that 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old going from first to second grade, how you were feeling, just as we talked about in the introduction there, not only did the white parents pull their kids out of the class so they wouldn't go to school with a Black child, but also many of the teachers refused to teach you. But for one.

BRIDGES: One. Barbara Henry, who actually came from Boston to teach me because teachers actually quit their jobs. They did not want to teach Black kids. And she came from Boston and she taught me; I was her only student. We spent the whole year in an empty school building, an empty classroom together.

ABC NEWS: And what was it? Because you also talk about her as she's your best friend right in this moment for this 6-year-old girl.

BRIDGES: Exactly. I didn't have any friends, as you mentioned. All of the kids were taken out. She was my only contact. She was my best friend.

ABC NEWS: And so did you feel lonely or this was all you knew? You're just going off to first grade. I'm curious what your parents are telling you in that moment.

BRIDGES: Well, you know, my parents never explained anything to me. And in hindsight, being a parent, myself, grandparent, I think that was the best choice. You know, I have to say that what really protected me was the innocence of a child. I think if they had told me what was happening, I would have been, I don't think I would have even wanted to go. I mean, what 6-year-old would want to walk into a situation like that thinking everybody hated you outside.

ABC NEWS: You're right. Innocence did protect you. So what made you decide to to write this book?

BRIDGES: Well, you know, I had been traveling across the country for 25 years sharing my story with kids. And I would often get the question, what happened the next year? And so it prompted me to write that because it was pretty devastating the second year for me.

ABC NEWS: Because your teacher wasn't there.

BRIDGES: Teacher wasn't there, and I didn't know what to expect again. I went to school that day thinking, 'now all of the kids are going to come back and I can make friends and I can't wait to tell my teacher what my summer was like.' And she was gone.

ABC NEWS: And so fast forward many decades, maybe 35 years. And how did you all reunite?

BRIDGES: Well, the first book was published, The Story of Ruby Bridges and...

ABC NEWS: To much acclaim.

BRIDGES: Yes. And a teacher purchased the book to share with her class and found out that the administrator in that particular school was actually Barbara Henry. And so that particular book reunited she and I.

ABC NEWS: And what was that moment like seeing her?

BRIDGES: It was amazing because think about it. I mean, which is what this book is about. I had all these questions that I really wanted to ask her. And finally, I was going to meet with her, and I had a chance to go back to being 6 or 7 and ask her those questions.

ABC NEWS: Now, I'm curious about the juxtaposition of your just telling your natural story of American history. And those who want to ban books, those who want to change the curriculum, those who believe that this kind of story might be considered a critical race theory. What is your thought on all of that, being that you were right in the center of it and you're simply telling your truth?

BRIDGES: Well, first of all, I think that it is a shame that we are living in a day where books are being banned. It's not really just about the books. It is about the right that all of us have. And now people want to take that right away saying, No, you shouldn't be publishing books like this.

You know, there was a time when we, as African-Americans, we couldn't own a book, let alone admit that we knew how to read. And so I think it's more about the right and holding on to that right.

ABC NEWS: Important work, Miss Ruby Bridges. What an honor to talk to you. Thank you so much. Want to let our viewers know "Ruby Bridges: A Talk With My Teacher" is now available to purchase.