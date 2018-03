A crew works to clear Santa Rosa Creek Road after a rockslide in Cambria, Callif. Crews worked Wednesday, March 21, 2018, to clean up the rockslide. A strong Pacific storm dropped heavy rain Wednesday on a swath of coastal California, where thousands of people have been evacuated because of the threat of debris flows and mudslides from wildfire burn areas. (Joe Johnston/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)