This photo from video provided by KSBY-TV shows rescuers bringing a man out of the muddy, rain-swollen Salinas River in Paso Robles on California's Central Coast Thursday, March 22, 2018. As of noon on Thursday, Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta said five people had been rescued from the river, with two people taken to a hospital for treatment. A strong Pacific storm dropped record-breaking rain on a swath of California evacuated by thousands of people over threats of debris flows and mudslides from wildfire burn areas. (KSBY-TV via AP)