Protestors gather outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital where a terminally-ill 23-month-old toddler Alfie Evans is hospitalized, in Liverpool, Britain, Monday, April 16, 2018. Pope Francis offered prayers after his traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square for Alfie, whose parents are locked with hospital officials in a legal battle over his care. Last week Alfie's father, Tom Evans, 21, said he had chartered a jet to take the child to Italy but had been stopped by the hospital. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)