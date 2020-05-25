Transcript for AAA expects record-low Memorial Day travel during the pandemic

Welcome back, everybody. It's memorial day, which of course means today is the unofficial start of summer, and as the weather warms up and states begin to ease their coronavirus restrictions, how will summer travel look this year? Here to tell us is senior vice president of travel for the aaa, Paula twidale. Thank you so much for joining us, Paula. Thanks for having me. For the first time in 20 years, aaa did not issue a memorial day travel forecast, what was about the pandemic that aaa decided to do that? What do you think we can expect this summer? Comparatively, last year, we had 43 million people travel in the U.S. For memorial day, so this year with the covid-19 it was a global epidemic, it hit every industry, we didn't feel confident in the economic data to put out a report this year because it would not be accurate. We couldn't predict what that would be. And when it comes to road trips, certainly a big factor is the price of gas, what's your pri diction for gas prices this year? More people are going on the road now, traffic is getting a bit heavier with phase one and phase two opening up. Gasoline is about $1.87 a gallon and with people traveling, we can expect it to go up to $2. It bodes well for people to do their road trips. If you can pull out your crystal ball for a moment, what long-term effects do you think the covid-19 pandemic will have on the travel industry and how we travel? Well from a aaaerspective, when we take customer sentiment, we're looking at -- being a little bit of a slower recovery, people will start slow and they'll take road trips, stay closer to home, be with their families, explore the great outdoors, and then as they build up confidence, because confidence is really key -- in fact about 40% of folks that we have surveyed say that the safety and security is really paramount right now. So as we see it evolve and get better, the confidence level's going to go up and more people are going to travel. International is a key part of that. Paula twidale of aaa, thank you so much. Thank you so much. And as we continue on this memorial day, Dr. Jen Ashton is back to answer those medical questions.

