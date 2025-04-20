Author wants to normalize talking about challenges that women face

Dr. Jessica Zucker, a Los Angeles-based psychologist and award-winning author, joins ABC News Live to discuss her book, “Normalize It.”

April 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live