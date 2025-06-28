Best stretches for your summer road trip

Physical therapist and fitness coach Dr. Andy Fata-Chan teaches ABC News’ Gio Benitez some quick easy stretches to do when you’re on the road traveling this summer.

June 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live