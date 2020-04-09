A bone to pick on boneless chicken wings

More
The internet rejoices after a Lincoln, Nebraska man gave a tongue-in-cheek speech at a city council meeting about the use of the term "boneless chicken wings."
2:19 | 09/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A bone to pick on boneless chicken wings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"The internet rejoices after a Lincoln, Nebraska man gave a tongue-in-cheek speech at a city council meeting about the use of the term \"boneless chicken wings.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"72808308","title":"A bone to pick on boneless chicken wings","url":"/Lifestyle/video/bone-pick-boneless-chicken-wings-72808308"}