Boxer helps save french bulldog who was having a seizure

A Connecticut woman says her French bulldog, Yogi, would have died if her other dog, a young boxer named Reggie, hadn't jumped into action when Yogi suffered a seizure with no human around to help.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live