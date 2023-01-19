California couple accidentally traps themselves in dog crates

This California couple figured it out the hard way: When you’re testing out your new dog crates, one human should remain outside the crate at all times.

January 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live