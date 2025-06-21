Can you carry a cross and a pride flag? ABC News explores faith and LGBTQ+ pride

In honor of Pride Month and the recent election of a new pope, we're exploring the evolving relationship between LGBTQ+ people and the Catholic Church.

June 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live