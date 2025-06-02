Celebrities sign open letter to protect life-saving resources for LGBTQ+ youth

Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter are among the more than 100 celebrities who signed an open letter to protect federal funding for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention programs.

June 2, 2025

