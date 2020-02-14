Transcript for Couple going home with just-adopted infant have sweetest flight

I had a next an unforgettable flight for a couple and their newly adopted daughter they were flying from Colorado to California Karen and Dustan Mohr we're breaking their eight day old girl home for the first time they say if southwest flight attendant made an announcement introducing them to everyone on board then the crew handed out napkin so everyone can write down their well wishes for the couple. Nobody knew how significant that was to us and all those worries and those fears that we had about Kennedy to this of people going to be good to receive daughter even though we adopted her. And everybody who just basically shouted yes. In unison to each other and I can't think of any better way and we kind of have to bring our daughter home so. It very beautiful the boards have a message to all those strangers on the plane simply saying thank you hear you suites there.

