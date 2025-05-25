Dog and cat face off for last bite of food

This dog and cat squared off as the feline tried to snatch the pooch's last bite of food earlier this month in Hyderabad, India.

May 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live