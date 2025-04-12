Drone films foggy sunrise over San Francisco Bay

An ethereal foggy sunrise over San Francisco Bay was captured on video, showcasing wavy clouds of the fog and the sunrise's golden glow.

April 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live