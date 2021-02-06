Transcript for How to ease pet anxiety as you head back to the office

Attacks to enhance our recent cruised Hillary's family and their pets knew little baby had become closer this past year she is demanding an end to condemning them who have. And like millions of other pet owners were recent fears baby bulls have an easy time adjusting which he's back an op this full time. I kind of never her act she knew. You know those old habits even chewing on being I don't mind it he stressed that Neary intent on the C says separation anxiety can have. Impact on a. Bertini is changed or altered they can yield. Behavioral changes are a sign of stress patents a lot of them can be subtle were pets that are. I'm yawning lips smacking losers on the anxiety and then work obvious one shaking should burning. Pacing panting they can have urinary issues and Ian who litter box. And can manifest. Emotional stress and more physical. That's what happened with Lucy when her owner Jessica barking and went back to work. Or. She let her it'll actually. Insure. Should east. Less well we're. Late this. Can be and how emotional. Doctor Thomas he says there are steps that owners continue to ease our furry friends into the new routine. Start giving him some time ten debuts today going monger between while even though your homework game give them. 46 dollars and 72 hours start leaving your house work period of time to allow or an hour Q and slowly increased timeout and then. Going to full eight to ten hours and you being. Some that's why I actually know triggers are you preparing to leave. Opening your code on jingle in your keys that can sometimes stop them from anticipating it meeting and Al reduce any signs of separation. Some anxiety symptoms are minor but your petty showing extreme signed and result in physical pain top tier backed Doreen shocked and Miles Davis shot. ABC news Los Angeles.

