Faith Friday: Millions are coming up with new ways to celebrate Passover and Easter

More
The Archbishop of New York, His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Dolan, discusses how to keep the faith alive.
3:38 | 04/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Faith Friday: Millions are coming up with new ways to celebrate Passover and Easter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:38","description":"The Archbishop of New York, His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Dolan, discusses how to keep the faith alive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"70086442","title":"Faith Friday: Millions are coming up with new ways to celebrate Passover and Easter","url":"/Lifestyle/video/faith-friday-millions-coming-ways-celebrate-passover-easter-70086442"}