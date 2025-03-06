Fashion TikToker re-creates red carpet looks on a budget

Content creator Angelica Hicks discusses re-creating the hottest, most recent red carpet looks, as well as the unconventional fabrics in her "sewing box" that make for her viral fashion adaptations.

March 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live