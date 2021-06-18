Foundation aims to expose underrepresented youth to the world of equestrian sports

Ride to the Olympics helped create the first accredited polo team at an HBCU and also partnered with the Boys and Girls Foundation to create eight inner-city polo teams for kids.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live