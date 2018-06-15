Grandfather to graduate college with granddaughter

"It kinda started as a joke, but then, I started to think 'What if I actually followed up with this?" Jack Whitmore recounted.
0:54 | 06/15/18

Transcript for Grandfather to graduate college with granddaughter
