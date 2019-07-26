Greedy badger wants all the cheese

More
The hungry badger stole a bowl full of cheese from inside a family's home in England.
1:00 | 07/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Greedy badger wants all the cheese
And it back goods. And those votes. That spawned some she didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The hungry badger stole a bowl full of cheese from inside a family's home in England. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"64594464","title":"Greedy badger wants all the cheese","url":"/Lifestyle/video/greedy-badger-cheese-64594464"}